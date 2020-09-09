Holly Springs OFWB
Potter’s Will will be in concert during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City is offering a virtual learning and discipleship program, Kingswood, for public school students in grades kindergarten through five from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. It started Sept. 1 and will continue for 15 weeks for the fall semester.
The program will provide a structured and supportive community for children to work on their virtual schoolwork, engage in healthy socialization and exercise and grow in their Christian discipleship. Ministry volunteers will provide guidance and support, chapel and Bible study and crafts and activities.
Families can enroll by calling the church office at 252-726-7102 or emailing fumcmhc@gmail.com.
LifePoint Church
LifePoint Church of Morehead City will host a yard sale fundraiser for the church’s worship teams to purchase needed equipment. The yard sale will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the church, which meets at 5058 Highway 70 in Morehead City in a building behind Waffle House.
The church is offering in-person services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday and a livestream on Facebook and YouTube. The church has begun offering small group gatherings, as well.
Core Creek UMC
Core Creek United Methodist Church will continue its drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday through September.
The church will also continue its drive-in prayer daily from 5 to 6 p.m. Drive up to the church and a member of the church’s prayer team will pray with individuals while they remain in their car. For more information, call the church at 252-342-5562.
