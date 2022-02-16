MOREHEAD CITY — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday night it has suspended the search for the passengers of an aircraft that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Core Banks on Sunday, killing eight people, including six from Down East.
The Talk Station - Feb. 16 Carteret Co. Sheriff Asa Buck discusses the plane crash, the search and the investigation
Meanwhile, the underwater recovery effort continues for bodies and other items related to the crash.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told the News-Times Wednesday dive crews were working at the crash site for a second day that morning. During a press conference Tuesday evening, he said crews had located the main cabin of the aircraft approximately 3 miles offshore, and teams were searching around the site roughly 55 feet underwater.
He said the remains of some of the passengers had been recovered, along with some equipment and other items that were on the aircraft. Vital equipment is being passed to the National Transportation Safety Board for its investigation, and medical examiners are working to confirm the identities of the remains so they can be passed to families for services.
Sheriff Buck said Wednesday he’s hopeful recovery efforts can wind down soon, but the investigation – and community healing – will likely take much longer.
“It’s going to be a long process, and the healing process is going to be long term,” he said. “This is something that is going to continue to impact our community for a long time.”
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon the names of the eight passengers on board the aircraft, a privately owned Pilatus PC-12 single-engine plane. The group, which included four students at East Carteret High School, was reportedly returning from home from a duck hunting trip Sunday afternoon.
In a Tuesday evening news release announcing the suspension of the above-water search, the Coast Guard said it and its partners searched an area of 2,014 square miles over a 48-hour period. Numerous vessels and aircraft from multiple agencies joined the search, including the Coast Guard, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the National Park Service, Towboat U.S., Down East Fire Department, Carteret County emergency services, Morehead City Fire Department and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
“The Coast Guard will continue to work alongside our local partners through ongoing recovery operations. Our deepest sympathies are with the Down East community,” said Capt. Matt Baer, commander of Sector North Carolina. “We are grateful for the outstanding collaboration we have had with our state and local partners, as well as numerous volunteers.”
The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder is continuing to assist local law enforcement with the recovery effort.
