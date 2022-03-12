Stella fire Friday night destroys RV camper, other units protected

STELLA — A fire late Friday night destroyed an RV camper in the White Oak Shores Campground.
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department Chief Kevin Hunter said the call came in at 11:57 p.m.
“First arriving units found a camper RV with heavy fire showing through a vent in the roof and heavy smoke showing,” the chief said in an email. “The first arriving firefighter pulled hose line and began fire attack as further units arrived.”
Firefighters brought the fire under control within 15 minutes, but the unit was a total loss with the interior completely gutted.
“Despite another RV being within 10 feet of the involved RV, the rapid action of the firefighters ensured there was no damage to the exposures,” the chief said. “There were no injuries and the owners were not staying at the location at the time of the fire.”
The fire is under investigation by the Carteret County Fire Marshal's office, but no foul play is suspected.
Western Carteret initially requested automatic aid from Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department, Emerald Isle Fire Department, Swansboro Fire Department and Maysville Fire Department but canceled the request before those departments arrived.
Chief Hunter estimated the loss at $50,000.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.