BEAUFORT — During a county commission meeting Monday night, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck pitched a proposal to fund resource officers at three schools outside city limits that have not had one.
“In light of recent events (including the mass killing of 19 students and two teachers last month at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas) the topic of SROs has arisen,” the sheriff told commissioners during their meeting to discuss and hold a public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 budget, which will take effect July 1.
Commissioners didn’t immediately act to add the necessary funds to the proposed budget but were clearly receptive and are to discuss the idea in more detail during sessions before adopting the budget on Monday, June 20.
“School resource officers are a deterrent,” said Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East. He said he supported the three additional SRO positions the sheriff requested, as well as “school facility upgrades” to increase security.
Sheriff Buck said the salary for new SROs, deputies trained for the job, would be $42,000, and there would also be equipment costs. He emphasized that the officers don’t just stand at the door, guns ready. They do counseling and work with staff on issues such as drug use and drug use reduction.
Other commissioners agreed, in general, with Mr. Chadwick.
“It only takes a minute to kill a lot of kids,” added Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh of Newport.
“I think we are all looking in the same direction,” said Commissioner Mark Mansfield of Morehead City.
Sheriff Buck also noted that the sheriff’s office’s policy in threatening situations is “not to wait for the SWAT team to arrive,” but to take immediate action to address any threat, unlike in Uvalde, where police delayed attacking the shooter until the deaths had occurred. A U.S. Border Patrol tactical team eventually arrived on the scene, entered the school and killed the shooter.
During the required public hearing on the proposed budget, no members of the public spoke.
The proposed budget totals about $149,000,000 across all funds.
The largest single chunk of that is about $31.8 million in the $114,730,000 general fund for education, including the public school system and Carteret Community College.
That includes about a $1.92 million increase in the operating funds for the public school system and about a $70,000 increase in operating funds for the community college.
The next largest chunk, currently at about $18.7 million, is for public safety, including the sheriff’s office.
The budget doesn’t request any change in the county’s property tax rate of 33 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owner of a $200,000 property would face a $660 tax bill from the county, in addition to whatever municipal property taxes they might face.
The board adopted a 2-cent property tax increase for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the first countywide increase since 2016-17.
The 2021-22 budget totaled more than $135 million, of which $105,895,000 was for the general fund.
Also during the meeting Monday night, commissioners heard from Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who thanked the board for continued financial support that has made the system among the highest ranked in the state while maintaining a low property tax rate.
“We are blessed,” he said, and added that the goal is maintain excellence.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.