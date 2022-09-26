MOREHEAD CITY — As The Salvation Army of Carteret County prepares to accept applications for its Christmas Angel Tree program to provide toys to needy children, Maj. Aaron Goldfarb said he’s also seeing an increase in residents seeking food assistance.
“About 60% of our clients seeking food assistance right now are new, and our food pantry is depleting quickly,” Goldfarb said Sept. 21 as he looked at nearly bare shelves in the organization’s food pantry. “The increased cost for food is impacting our ability to serve. We’ve had a decrease in food donations both from individuals and churches.”
With the rising cost of food, Maj. Goldfarb said he’s especially worried about senior citizens and others on fixed incomes.
“Some of these folks are being forced to make decisions between food and medications,” he said.
Maj. Goldfarb added that supply chain issues are creating another set of problems.
“We like to buy food in bulk, but many of the stores just can’t do that right now,” he said. “We’d like to do a mass distribution of food, but it’s hard to do that when you can’t buy food in bulk.”
Maj. Goldfarb said The Salvation Army is accepting donations of nonperishable food and hygiene items from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at its main facility at 2800 Bridges St.
He further said the organization plans to distribute at least 75 turkey baskets on Nov. 21 for Thanksgiving. Those needing help should apply in person at The Salvation Army office.
As for Angel Tree applications, they will be accepted at the organization’s Bridges Street office Oct. 10-13 and Oct. 17-20. Times for both weeks will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.
The Angel Tree will provide toys for children 12 years and under. Those applying need to bring a valid photo ID, birth certificates for each child 12 and under, a food stamp letter, proof of income and expenses, gift suggestions under $50, clothing sizes, shoe sizes and other pertinent information.
Paper angels, representing children and the gifts they want, will be placed on a large Angel Tree. The trees will be up starting in November at Walmart in Morehead City and the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Newport.
Maj. Goldfarb said he anticipates an increase in families seeking assistance this year.
“I do think we will see more of a demand for children needing assistance,” he said.
The Angel Tree distribution will be Dec. 14 starting at 9 a.m. in the old Kmart building in Morehead City. Volunteers are needed to assist with organizing the distribution starting Nov. 14. Those interested in volunteering can call Capt. Jamie Goldfarb at 252-269-3041.
The Salvation Army will also kick off its Red Kettle/Angel Tree drive at noon Nov. 10 at Belk in Morehead City. Kettles will start showing up at area businesses Nov. 11. Volunteers are needed to ring bells at the kettles from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, excluding Sundays and Thanksgiving Day. The kettle drive will end at 2 p.m. Dec. 24.
To volunteer to ring bells, call Maj. Goldfarb at 252-269-3087 or go to registertoring.org.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.