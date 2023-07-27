PELETIER – The Carteret County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning home invasion that took place in the 600 block of West Firetower Road in Peletier.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred when three masked men forcibly entered the residence with the apparent intention of committing a robbery.
Their plans were met with unexpected resistance when the homeowner opened fire in self-defense.
During the encounter, a brief exchange of gunfire ensued, leading the intruders to flee the scene.
No injuries were reported among the occupants of the residence.
Detectives suspect the home was deliberately targeted by the intruders.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office or Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636.
The sheriff will continue to provide updates on the investigation as more information becomes available.
