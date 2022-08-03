PELETIER — Simmering tensions among members of the Peletier Board of Commissioners went highly public Monday night as Mayor Dale Sowers and Commissioner Dann Taylor lambasted Commissioner Steven Overby for comments he made on a Facebook page in June.
The board, with Overby and Commissioner David Bragg absent, met in the town hall off Highway 58.
In the post on the Community of Peletier page – not the town’s official page – Overby, a first-time commissioner who led the ticket with 112 votes in the November 2021 election, was highly critical of Sowers and unnamed others on the board for the 2022-23 budget and other issues.
“The majority of the Commissioners have given the Mayor complete control of the town's agenda, budget, zoning requests, and the list goes on,” he wrote. “The Mayor who is the self-proclaimed "budget officer" sent out the proposed budget to the Commissioners before the regular monthly meeting but didn't schedule a workshop to receive input from other board members. This action should have been taken before the 'one' public hearing was held regarding the budget before the vote was taken.
“The budget doesn't include any services provided by the town,” he added. “The town only provides mowing and street repairs with taxpayer money. In November 2021, I said it was paramount the town actually provide a service that addresses public safety concerns, otherwise there's no purpose of being an incorporated town. Our citizens pay county and town tax but receive no return on their investment on what they pay the town.”
Overby said he would be “encouraging” others to run for office in the November 2023 election. “We can do better, and we will,” he said in the post.
During the meeting Monday night, Taylor addressed the audience directly, saying “He (Overby) wants to give you stuff we don’t have the money for. Our (property) tax rate is 5.5 cents (per $100 of assessed value). We are in tough economic times” and don’t want to raise taxes.
As for transparency, he said every issue is brought before the town commission and commissioners, and the newspaper covers the meetings.
“He (Overby) is running for mayor of Peletier in a sneaky way,” he concluded.
Sowers defended his role as budget officer and said Taylor helped him put together the budget, as he has done for years. “Anybody else who wants to help us, can,” he added.
As for revenue and spending, the mayor said, “You can’t compare our budget to Cape Carteret and Cedar Point. It’s like comparing a grape to a watermelon.”
Cape Carteret’s budget is $2.85 million, and the tax rate is 22.25 cents. Cedar Point’s budget is $1.57 million, and the tax rate is 14.75 cents. Peletier’s budget is about $165,000, and Overby voted against it in June, in part because it did not include funds for the town to join the N.C. League of Municipalities, which tracks legislation that affects cities and towns and lobbies for them in the General Assembly.
Sowers compared the town more to Bogue, where the town clerk prepares the budget, which this fiscal year is about $267,000 and the property tax rate is 5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
He noted that Peletier will pay off the mortgage on the town hall this year, and that should make more money available to “go for a town planner.” He said he has saved the town money for years by serving as its planner.
Overby, Mayor Sowers said, won election because “he had a good talk” but “changed once he won. He has turned this town upside down,” and is “not truthful.”
In comments to the newspaper after the Monday night meeting, Overby said, “The focus of the meeting should have been about finding ways to improve taxpayers’ quality of life,” and added, “They chose to take aim at me because they seemingly are offended by the truth.
“I've been making budget recommendations and putting ideas before the board that could strengthen public safety. I've advocated for a contract with the county for deputy service as well as joining the North Carolina League of Municipalities, but those requests were ignored. Everything in this world costs money, which is why I've advocated to renegotiate the sales tax distribution with the county.
“I've said this before, and I will say it again, Peletier needs to unincorporate if they are unwilling to provide a service to the taxpayers,” Overby said.
He apologized to the citizens for missing the meeting and said he was in the process of moving, because he was forced to do so when he got a letter stating that the owner of his rental townhouse was selling his units, so he had to move.
“You don't have to have been born last night to understand his decision to send the notice to vacate was politically motivated,” he said. “I am the only one in that neighborhood that received such a letter. This was a political hit job to try to force me out of my position as a commissioner."
He was able to find a new home in town and won’t resign, Overby said.
“I pledge to continue to advocate for what I believe is in the best interest of Peletier. I'm grateful to have a supportive wife, family and friends.”
