MOREHEAD CITY — From in-home medical assistance to Medicare and tax advice, more than 100 county senior residents and caregivers received a plethora of information Friday regarding services available to them.
Carteret County Aging Services presented its annual Senior Lifestyle Expo at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City in celebration of May as Older Americans Month.
Thirty-nine booths, representing various county and state agencies, nonprofits and businesses, filled the senior center, with representatives offering advice and brochures to attendees.
“We want our seniors to gain information and knowledge about the many resources available to our older adults,” Aging Services Director Kisha Williams said.
Sheila Moore, 60, of Morehead City, was among those perusing through the exhibits.
“I thought it might be interesting and I’m eager about learning new things,” she said.
Shirley Cobbs of Morehead City agreed.
“I wanted to see what the vendors have to offer,” she said. “We always enjoy it and I always learn new things.”
Terry Phillips of Newport, who cares for her father, was also garnering information at various booths.
“My dad has dementia and I have been involved with the senior center since 2021,” Phillips said. “They do a lot of great things here.”
Misty Long, executive administrative assistant with Carteret County Emergency Management, was on hand sharing about assistance her agency can provide seniors and the disabled during hurricanes and other emergencies.
“We have a medically fragile shelter during hurricanes for people who qualify with medical needs,” she said. “We need to find out ahead of time if people who qualify need power for medical equipment. Do they need transportation? We call people on our list if a storm is coming to make sure they have transportation. We want to make sure no one is left alone during a storm if there is a need. The key is to register ahead of time and prepare early.”
She added that County EMS also offers a service to call and check on senior residents who live alone to make sure they are safe.
The Carteret County Department of Social Services highlighted several programs they offer to the elderly and disabled. Some of the programs have income criteria, while others do not.
“Our Community Alternatives Program is for people who need a skilled nursing level of care,” Gina Harris, in-home services supervisor with DSS, said. “We can help people stay in their home with aid services rather than go into an assisted living facility. For CAP, they have to be eligible for Medicaid and be 65 or older or 18 or older and disabled.”
DSS also offers a Level II In Home Aide Services program that can provide services to those needing an assisted living level of care in their homes. This program is not based on income. Services can range from helping with basic needs such as showering, eating, grooming and housekeeping.
There are several other special assistance programs offered by DSS for seniors designed to keep them in their homes rather than going into a facility. For more information regarding programs, contact DSS at 252-728-3181.
Jessica Taylor, county tax administrator, said her department can offer assistance on real or personal property taxes to those 65 and older, disabled residents and disabled veterans who meet certain criteria. To qualify for the elderly or permanently disabled homestead exclusion for 2023, the homeowner’s total income (including spouse’s income), can’t exceed $33,800 for 2023. A one-time application is required and must be submitted no later than June 1 of the year you are applying. For more information about the property tax assistance program, call 252-728-8485.
Margot Burke, deputy director with the Carteret County Board of Elections, was on hand to educate seniors on the new voter ID law. Voters will be asked to show photo ID when voting in North Carolina beginning November 2023. For most voters, they will show their driver’s license.
Burke said a voter 65 or older may use an expired driver’s license if the ID was unexpired on the person’s 65th birthday. Other acceptable forms of ID will include military or veteran’s ID cards, an ID card issued by an agency of the US government or State of North Carolina for a public assistance program, or a tribal enrollment card issued by a tribe and recognized by the state or federal government.
Private companies were also on-hand to educate seniors on services, including in-home healthcare and moving assistance. One company, Smooth Transitions, based in New Bern, offers moving services, household downsizing and estate dispersal services for seniors. Their services cover helping older adults prepare for their move, estate sales and donations, to resettling within a senior living community.
For more information on programs, services and events held at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, visit carteretcountync.gov or call 252-247-2626.
