First Day Hikes at Fort Macon altered amid pandemic

ATLANTIC BEACH — Locals and visitors who traditionally start their new year with a hike at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach will have to do so without a guide in 2021.
The N.C. State Parks Service announced state parks, including the fort, won’t host guided First Day Hikes Friday, Jan. 1. The parks service said it encourages park visitors to conduct their own First Day Hikes with members of their household.
While there won’t be any guides at Fort Macon for New Year’s Day, the fort will still be open to visitors. The parks service asks visitors to be aware the parks may be busy, so visitors should be prepared for parking delays and make backup plans.
“Please follow social distancing guidelines,” the park service said, “and bring a cloth face cover so you can wear one when you encounter other visitors along the trail.”
