Planning board, council to meet Monday
The Atlantic Beach Planning Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. Following this meeting, the town council is scheduled to hold its regular business meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. Both meetings are open to the public.
Beaufort BOA to meet
The Beaufort Board of Adjustment will consider a variance for the Franklin Lodge property when it convenes this week.
The board will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. A link will be provided on the town’s website, beaufortnc.org.
The board will consider a variance for the property at 204 Turner St. to decrease setbacks. Other items on the agenda include consideration of minutes and the 2022 meeting calendar.
The meeting is open to the public.
