CCC approves final 2021-22 budget that includes employee raises, increase in student aid

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College trustees approved a $27.8 million final 2021-22 budget Tuesday that is 3% more than the $26.9 million approved last year.
With a significant amount of money provided for student aid and employee raises, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said Tuesday she was pleased with the budget, especially the state portion.
“We are grateful to the General Assembly for their support to the community college system and our request for funding,” she said. “The system’s budget priorities were for salary increases and budget stabilization funds because of enrollment declines (the last two years due to the pandemic). The General Assembly funded us at 100%.”
CCC Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Matt Banko said adoption of the college’s final budget is later than usual because the General Assembly didn’t pass its final budget until November, which delayed allocation of funds to state community colleges.
“Our state budget is just over two weeks old,” Mr. Banko said during the college’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday in the CCC Foundation Building.
The college’s budget is made up of state, county and federal funds, with state funds making up 50% of the college’s total budget for 2021-22.
The college received $13.88 million in state funds, which is 5.3% more than last year. Highlights of the state budget include a 2.5% salary increase for employees and $922,324 in stabilization funding, which is being used to mitigate the fiscal year 2021 enrollment decline. While the college’s enrollment is up for 2021-22, the state funds community colleges based on the previous year’s enrollment.
Additionally, the state legislature passed a one-time pandemic bonus allotment of $257,163 to be distributed to eligible employees.
“Each employee received $1,000 and a supplementary $500 for those employees making less than $75,000,” Mr. Banko said.
As part of the employee one-time bonuses, CCC trustees, following a brief closed session, also approved a one-time bonus of $412 to Dr. Mancini from county funds. The bonus is equivalent to 1.25% of the president’s county supplement for the period July 1-Dec. 31, 2021. The bonus does not affect her annual salary.
Trustees approved the measure by a 10-1 vote, with trustee Robin Comer, a county commissioner, voting against. He said since Dr. Mancini received a 2.5% salary increase, he didn’t feel it was necessary to give her a bonus from county funds, as well.
The state budget benefitted students, too, providing $124,955 in additional aid through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, or GEER, fund, which was earmarked to provide financial assistance for workforce training in 10 career pathways. There were several other sources of money offering assistance to students, as well.
Mr. Banko said the state will soon provide additional funds to community colleges from the State Department’s Industry Services Division to provide training for new and expanding industries. The N.C. Community College System is also expected to receive and disperse additional money related to state capital infrastructure funds, rural broadband access, adult learner programs and faculty recruitment/retention funds. He did not say what amount he expected the college to receive.
“Any such funds will be reported to the board of trustees at its next regularly scheduled meeting,” he said.
The college received $9.97 million in federal institutional allocations, which is 1.5% more than last year. Institutional funds include grants, student aid and other costs, such as academic support and state capital money for building projects. The institutional funds represent 36% of the college’s total budget.
The college received a big boost in federal student aid, netting $6 million in Pell Grant funds and federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Act money, which provides assistance with tuition and costs for students. That is nearly double the $3.1 million received for federal aid last year.
The college also received $3.97 million in county funds for 2021-22, which is slightly less than the $3.98 million received last year. Mr. Banko said the county’s portion of the college’s budget represents 14%.
The county allocation includes $2.77 million for operations, which is 4% more than the previous year, and nearly $1.2 million in capital, which is about 10% less than the prior year.
Mr. Banko said the reason for the increase in county operations funds was “for salary increases to match the state increase and for inflation.”
