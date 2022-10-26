CEDAR POINT — With minimal discussion Monday night during their regular meeting in the town hall, Cedar Point commissioners unanimously approved the site plans for two major businesses near the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Highway 58, the first developments of the old Walmart property.
Commissioners had already discussed both plans in detail during a work session earlier this month, and the planning board, also during a meeting this month, had forwarded favorable recommendations.
The projects are CSP Extra Storage, which will be a drive-in, climate-controlled storage facility, and Tractor Supply, a retail chain that sells products for home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, livestock, equine and pet care. Tennessee-based Tractor Supply was founded in 1938.
The store is expected to be a 21,930-square-foot building with about 16,400 square feet of sales space and outdoor storage space.
Town Manager David Rief said the planning board recommended that Tractor Supply Company and Extra Space Storage install sidewalks along Old Highway 58, but there’s no requirement in the town’s Unified Development Ordinance that they do that.
Commissioner John Nash asked about the sidewalks during the meeting.
Rief said there has been some indication that CSP could set aside funds for the town to use to construct a sidewalk in the area “when it is appropriate.”
Rief said earlier this month the planning board is interested in discussing sidewalk requirements in the area, which is developing quickly in the wake of Walmart selling the 28 acres it bought for a new store years ago. Walmart instead built a store off Highway 24 in Swansboro.
