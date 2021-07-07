NEWPORT — Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall in Florida, and the National Hurricane Center has issued a watch for the entire North Carolina coast, including Carteret County.
The NHC issued an advisory on Elsa at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the latest advisory available. According to the hurricane center, Elsa is about 65 miles north-northwest of Cedar Key, Fla. and about 115 miles west-southwest of Jacksonville, Fla. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving north at 14 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.5 inches.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for the North Carolina coast; this means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area. The watch extends all the way from just north of Little River Inlet, S.C. to Chincoteague, Va. and includes Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued a briefing at 7 a.m. Wednesday on Elsa. The NWS forecasts Elsa will move through central and eastern North Carolina Thursday.
“Heavy rain with localized flash flooding is possible, with up to several inches of rain in heavier downpours,” the weather service said. “Isolated severe thunderstorms, including a few tornadoes, are possible. Gusty winds to tropical storm force may occur.”
The weather service went on to say strong winds may lead to minor water level rises up to 2 feet above ground for soundside portions of the Outer Banks; this is mainly forecast for the area north of Cape Hatteras.
“High surf, with a high risk for dangerous rip currents (is forecast) on Thursday,” the NWS said, “possibly lingering into Friday.”
The NWS forecasts as of Wednesday morning total rainfall of 1 ½ - 2 inches for Carteret County, with locally higher amounts possible. The chances of rip currents on Thursday are high, due to strong winds and increased swell energy.
The NWS offers advice and guidelines on preparing for severe tropical weather on the website www.weather.gov/mhx/hurricaneprep.
The NHC issues advisories and other information on tropical weather conditions at its website www.nhc.noaa.gov.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
