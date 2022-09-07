PELETIER — The Western Carteret Fire Department put out a motor home fire and saved a garage and residence Wednesday morning in Peletier.
Chief Kevin Hunter said the call came in at 9:08 a.m. about a vehicle fire at 1108 West Firetower Road.
Chief Hunter said he upgraded the call to a structure fire response because it was a 36-foot-long motor homes less than 5 feet away from a garage.
Department emergency medical service personnel also responded.
“Upon arrival, Western Carteret Assistant Chief Michael Penuel reported a working fire, with smoke showing from the motor home,” Chief Hunter said. “Crews extinguished the motor home within 20 minutes of arrival with no extension to the garage.
“There were no injuries to owner-occupants or fire personnel,” he added. “Western Carteret was supported by Emerald Isle Fire Department, Swansboro Fire Department and Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department, however all automatic aid units were cleared shortly after arrival or while enroute.”
Chief Hunter said the cause of the fire was electrical/accidental.
