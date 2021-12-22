Area churches to offer Christmas Eve candlelight services

CARTERET COUNTY — Many county churches will host Christmas Eve candlelight services and other special holiday events as follows:
First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold Christmas Eve candlelight and communion services at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Friday. The 5:30 p.m. service will be livestreamed for those who desire to worship from home. You can connect via Facebook, the church’s app or YouTube.
LifePoint Church
LifePoint Church in Morehead City will present a Christmas candlelight and communion service at 6 p.m. Friday.
All Saints Anglican
All Saints Anglican Church in Newport will hold special services for the Christmas season: Christmas Eve services, 4 p.m. Friday; Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Saturday; and Lessons and Carols Service, 10 a.m. Sunday.
Open Door Baptist
Open Door Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort will host two Christmas Eve services Friday: a children’s pageant, 4 p.m.; and Festal Eucharist and candlelight service, 9:30 p.m. The church will offer a 9:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist on Sunday.
The church will present a Candlelight Compline and Nativity displays at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.
Masks will be required for all services.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will offer five Christmas Eve services Friday: a family service in the fellowship hall at 3 p.m.; a traditional family service at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary; candlelight services in the sanctuary and fellowship hall at 7 p.m.; and a candlelight service in the sanctuary at 11 p.m.
All services will include communion.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will have two worship services Christmas Eve. The family service will be at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary and the children will participate in special roles during the service. A second service will be held at 7 p.m. Candlelight and communion will be shared at both services, and childcare will be available.
The church will offer at 10 a.m. service Sunday in the sanctuary and a 10 a.m. service Sunday, Jan. 2, in Westminster Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.