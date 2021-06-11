Indian Beach commission adopts fiscal 2021-22 budget with unchanged tax rate

INDIAN BEACH — The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners adopted the town’s fiscal 2021-22 budget Wednesday, keeping its existing property tax rate the same for another year.
The board held its regular meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. During the meeting, the board held a public hearing on the draft budget.
After receiving no comments, and town manager Tim White reporting no inquiries had been made since the May 19 board meeting, the board unanimously adopted the budget.
The $2,176,341 budget maintains the town’s ad valorem property tax rate of 28.5 cents per $100 of property value. It also maintains the beach tax rate of 1 additional cent per $100 of value for non-oceanfront lots and 3 additional cents for oceanfront lots.
The new fiscal year begins Thursday, July 1. Before the current budget year ends, however, the board had one more adjustment to make. Commissioners unanimously adopted a combined $65,000 amendment which Mr. White said this was to record revenue overages.
“Our EMS transport fees are over budget by $30,000,” he said. “Our sales tax revenue is over by $35,000. The two amendments will record the excess funds.”
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, the board unanimously authorized the manager to finance the purchase of eight replacement body cameras for the police department. Mr. White said as of Wednesday, four of the department’s eight cameras fail.
“They’re not repairable,” he said. “The cameras are an essential part of the police officer’s equipment.”
The total cost of the cameras is $10,684.
The following also occurred at the meeting:
- The board unanimously scheduled a hearing for 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 for a proposed revision to the land-use ordinance. The revision would bring the ordinance into compliance with N.C. General Statute 160D.
- The board unanimously scheduled a hearing for the July 14 board meeting for a proposed amendment to the town fire ordinance. Fire Chief Joshua Haraway reviewed the ordinance, and Mr. White said the chief had some proposed changes, including additional duties for his position and the fire marshal.
- The board unanimously approved the minutes from the May 19 meeting.
- The board unanimously went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken after the closed session.
