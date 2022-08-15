BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove.
According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street near the Highway 70 intersection, Beaufort, when he apparently lost control of his motorcycle as he was entering a curve in the road driving into a culvert.
Puerifoy was thrown off the motorcycle which subsequently flipped in the air landing on top of a car waiting to enter the roadway. The driver in the car was not injured by Peurifoy who died from injuries sustained when he was thrown from his motorcycle.
Peurifoy's obituary noted that he was an avid motorcyclist and at the time of the accident was on his way to a Circuit Riders Ride for pastors. The obituary goes on to note that he had "traveled extensive miles in recent years with the CMA (Christian Motorcyclists Association), Honor Guard, Iron Butt Group and Run for the Wall."
He is survived by his wife, Virgina Byrd Peurifoy, of the home. He was preceded in death by their children, Rebekah and Nathan Peurifoy, and his parents, Robert E. and Hazel Peurifoy of Concord. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia P. Lanier (and husband Ken) of King, and his brother, Jeff Peurifoy (and wife Mary) of Gainsville, Ga.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 at Oak Plain Presbyterian Church, 6800 Waycross Road, Rose Hill.
