CARTERET COUNTY – September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign.
The County of Carteret and Carteret County Emergency Services urges all community members to take simple steps to prepare for emergencies in their homes, businesses, schools, and communities.
The theme this year is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family” and features a call to action for the whole community. Take time to build a kit, make a plan, check your insurance policies and coverage for the hazards you may face, such as floods, severe storms and tornadoes. Make sure to consider the costs associated with disasters and save for an emergency.
Often, family members and neighbors will be the first ones in our communities to take action after a disaster strikes and before first responders arrive, so it is important to prepare in advance to help yourself and your community.
“National Preparedness Month is a great time to think about the types of disasters and emergencies we might face and take steps to prepare for these scenarios,” said Stephen Rea, Carteret County Emergency Services director. “Preparing for disasters before they start is a great way to set yourself up for success. Prepared communities handle and recover from disasters more efficiently and effectively than unprepared communities.”
Ready.gov/September has free resources online, including social media content, for public use. Help spread the word of how to be prepared for disasters and emergencies before they happen. For more information, visit ready.gov.
