Fisheries service accepting input on experimental black sea bass pots

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Carteret County residents and others with an interest in experimental fishing gear have an opportunity to provide input on experimental black sea bass pots.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service is accepting comments on an application for an exempted fishing permit from Sustainable Seas Technology Inc. The applicant proposes deploying modified black sea bass pots with acoustic subsea buoy retrieval systems in federal waters off North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and northeastern Florida.
The project would examine the potential usefulness of the devices for use in the black sea bass pot component for the commercial sector of the snapper-grouper fishery while minimizing impacts to marine mammals and sea turtles.
The comment period is open through Wednesday. Comments may be submitted by electronic submission or by postal mail. Comments sent by any other method, such as email, to any other address or individual, or received after the end of the comment period, may not be considered by the NMFS.
Information on the application is available online at the website fisheries.noaa.gov/southeast/science-data/black-sea-bass-pot-experimental-retrieval-project-exempted-fishing-permit/.
Commenters may submit their input online at regulations.gov/docket?D=NOAA-NMFS-2021-0129 by clicking the “Comment Now” button and entering or attaching comments. Commenters may also submit input by regular mail by writing to Frank Helies, NOAA Fisheries, Southeast Regional Office, 263 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, Fla. 33701.
According to the NMFS announcement, acoustic subsea buoy retrieval systems are an example of gear that store buoys and their retrieval devices at depth. These systems exist in the water column for minutes instead of hours or days as they are activated via acoustic releases only when fishermen are present.
“Currently, vertical end lines and buoys, such as those utilized for black sea bass pots, present an entanglement risk to the critically endangered north Atlantic right whale, a species that migrates and calves off the southeastern U.S. coast in the winter months,” reads information from the application.
Adaptation of “ropeless” systems for this style of pot fishing could reduce risk to these whales and other marine animals that suffer entanglements, according to the applicant.
Black sea bass pots would be fished as singles with a traditional configuration and as experimental configurations of black sea bass pots (four regulation-sized pots connected together with wire connecting clips) without vertical buoy lines on live bottom. Virtual gear marking would be utilized and evaluated, with analysis of the interoperability of systems being shared with fishery management partners.
The proposed testing area would occur in offshore federal waters of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Sampling would occur from Nov. 15 through April 30 of each year in water depths of approximately 65 to 213 feet. Deployments would be limited to 35 total pots with an average soak time of 90 minutes per configuration.
