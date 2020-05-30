Proposed Bogue budget down from fiscal 2019-20

BOGUE — Bogue Town Clerk Elizabeth Sweeney presented a proposed 2020-21 budget to the town council during its May 18 meeting that shows $157,798 in expected revenues and expenditures and the same property tax rate as in the current fiscal year, 5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The News-Times not present at the meeting.
The proposed budget, which commissioners will adopt after a public hearing during their Monday, June 15 meeting, is a little more than $21,000 lower than the adopted fiscal year 2019-20 budget of $178,984, which expires Tuesday, June 30.
The major expenditure is expected to be for administration, at $102,798, which includes Ms. Sweeney’s salary. She is the town’s only employee and also the planning director. The line item also includes money for administrative supplies and functions.
Other projected expenditures are $25,000 for street maintenance and a $30,000 contribution to the reserve fund.
The major source of revenue is expected to be state-shared franchise taxes at $52,501, including for beer and wine and utilities.
The property tax is expected to generate $37,443, based on a total valuation of $76,973,559 and an estimated collection rate of 97.25%.
The state-shared sales tax revenue is estimated at $15,990, down from $16,405 in the 2019-20 budget.
The franchise tax estimate is also down, from $54,125 in 2019, while the projected property tax revenue is up slightly, from $36,659 in the current fiscal year.
The board’s June 15 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in town hall off Chimney Branch Road, near its intersection with Highway 24.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.