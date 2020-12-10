Carteret County reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 28 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday as the number of hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reached a new single-day high of 14.
The additional cases bring the county’s overall total to 2,248 cases confirmed since March, of which 346 cases are considered active. Meanwhile, 1,880 residents have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 22 have died.
CHC reported a record 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, up from 12 reported Wednesday.
The Carteret County public school system also reported additional cases Thursday, including two cases at Newport Elementary School, one at East Carteret High School and two at Morehead City Middle School. The additional cases bring the total number of documented cases connected to public schools up to 81.
(1) comment
We’re rounding the curve!
