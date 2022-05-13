MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees tabled adoption of a revised adverse weather policy Tuesday in order to clarify who would make the decision to close the campus if the president was not accessible during an emergency.
The CCC trustees heard the first reading of the revised policy during their April meeting and had planned to adopt the policy on second reading Tuesday.
The policy was revised to add other catastrophic events that could affect the campus in addition to weather. The additional events include a pandemic, large scale fire, large scale chemical spill and cyber intrusion.
Following the second reading of the policy Tuesday, trustee Bill Henderson asked who would be in charge during a catastrophic event if the president wasn’t available.
“It says the final decision rests with the president to close the college, but what happens if the president isn’t accessible?” Mr. Henderson asked.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said she always designates someone to be in charge in her absence. Mr. Henderson said that needed to be spelled out in the revised policy.
Trustee Wrenn Johnson, former Morehead City police chief, said it was normal procedure for a CEO to give responsibility to someone as second in command during the leader’s absence.
She suggested adding wording that outlined the decision would rest with the president or their proxy.
CCC Finance Officer Matt Banko, who presented the revised policy, said he would reword it and present it again for consideration at the board’s June meeting.
At the beginning of the meeting, Mr. Henderson, along with numerous members of his family, presented a $10,700 check to the CCC Foundation to establish the Bonnie Henderson Hospitality & Culinary Scholarship Endowment.
The endowment is in honor and memory of Mr. Henderson’s mother, Bonnie Henderson, who was known for hospitality.
CCC Board Chairman Melody Darden said, “The Henderson family wanted this tribute to honor Bonnie in a way that showed her spirit of welcoming friends and family into her home,” she said.
The endowed scholarship will support students in the hospitality, culinary and baking and pastry programs who maintain a 2.5 grade point average.
In other action, the board:
Heard the presentation of a proposed slate of board officers for the 2022-23 academic year. They are: chairman, Melodie Darden; vice chairman, Ms. Johnson; secretary, Dr. Mancini; and vice secretary, the president’s administrative assistant Jo Ann Cannon. The board will vote on the officers at its June meeting.
Heard reports and comments by Dr. Mancini and board members.
Recognized students who placed at state level competitions in SkillsUSA and a robotics competition.
