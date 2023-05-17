GLOUCESTER — Multiple Down East fire departments were able to quickly contain a shed fire Tuesday afternoon at 139 Alfred Drive in Gloucester.
Marshallberg firefighter Chuck Skinner said his department received the call at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. By the time crews reported to the scene, the 10-foot by 14-foot shed was fully engulfed.
“We had it under control in 10 minutes,” Skinner said. “There were no injuries and no other structures were damaged.”
Skinner said the structure, which housed motorcycles, outdoor equipment and personal items, was a total loss.
Skinner said they have not determined the cause of the fire.
Other departments that assisted at the scene included Harkers Island, Otway and the Down East Fire Department, according to Skinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.