Youth produce podcast about life in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — A group of teenage girls in Carteret County, ages 15 to 17, recently teamed up with Coastal Youth Media and I Am Her to create a spoken word podcast series inspired by life in Carteret County.
The group combined spoken word poetry, audio journals, music and soundscape from Carteret County to produce each episode. So far, four episodes of the podcast, titled “Where I Come From | Carteret County,” have been released on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts. The rest of the episodes will continue to be released throughout the summer.
The series is hosted by 17-year-old Latecyia Johnson of Beaufort. Episodes are often interactive, prodding the listener to think about their home in the ways the girls did to produce the poetry works featured in the series.
The podcast creators take you on a journey as they explore what it means to live in Carteret County, according to a release. The girls comb through their experiences for poetic material, create poetry from prompts, read works from North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green for the first time, toy with the magic and powers of rhythm and rhyme and create final pieces about where they come from.
“There are so many different pieces that make up Carteret County and each place is unique. I want everyone to know this,” Latecyia said.
Media artists from Coastal Youth Media, a project of Working Narratives, trained the teenagers in a one-day virtual workshop to produce works and record their content for podcasts. Brittani Smith, a spoken word artist from Wilmington, joined the group to perform two of her pieces for them. Then Ms. Smith gave the group feedback on their own spoken word works.
“Being born and raised in Carteret County is both a privilege and luxury that I myself have not delved into personally and artistically,” participant Natasha Piner said. “I decided to participate in the workshop to use my skills as an artist and my experiences to create art.”
The project is funded in part by a grant from the Carteret County Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council, with additional funding from North Carolina Local News Lab Fund.
“What we’ve learned as we’ve worked with young people in our home is that they are vastly underestimated,” Sarah Sloan, a producer for Working Narratives, said. “We believe hearing from young artists as they explore their communities and their own experiences can help us all see Carteret County from a new perspective.”
Coastal Youth Media is a project of Working Narratives, a nonprofit arts and social justice organization based in coastal North Carolina with offices in Wilmington and Morehead City. Coastal Youth Media is dedicated to training regional youth in storytelling and media literacy skills.
