Town council tapped with rezoning decision
NEWPORT - Thursday evening Newport’s town council will vote on a rezoning request by Ray Murdoch of Salt Creek Holdings LLC for 43 acres of land off of Willis Farm Road from its current R-20 to R-15 status. There is a lot at stake with this vote that pits two livelihoods against one another.
Murdoch is a local developer who has deep roots in this community and county. He is a Newport resident. His level of interest and care is very high for the community where he grew up and raised his family. This tract of land he is under contract with is part of the James R. Murdoch family trust. Murdoch wants to develop this land to provide 62, single-family homes in Newport, a much-needed commodity for this community and Carteret County.
Willis Farm has been a full time, family-owned working farm for 68 years in this community, with a very far reach with its vegetables, strawberries and grain it produces. This farm feeds a lot of people in this community, this county, this state and other states. Willis Farm owners, brothers Alan and Rodney, along with adjoining property owners and Larry Land, owner of 50 acres on Fort Benjamin Road with 800 feet of common property line and a developer himself, are very concerned that this development will flood each of them out, contaminating the irrigation ponds and destroying the Willis Farm business completely.
Murdoch’s argument is that the drainage stream that runs through the proposed development and the farm is clogged with debris and beaver dams. He says the farm’s irrigation ponds are not up to today’s standards. He submitted a package to the council that shows the wetlands delineation through the properties.
“You can see the stream through the property, and back in the day they dug up the wetlands and stream, which is smart and was good.” Murdoch said. “This is going back to 1960 and today you will not get this type of permitting. There is one little culvert there, there is a dam there, the school has been built and Willis Farm Road is now an asphalt road. Everything has and always has run to that river.”
Councilman Danny Fornes is in agreement with what Murdoch’s package shows and wants an engineer to take a look at the dam that was installed back in the 60s.
“They put this dam in to flood and create these ponds to use for irrigation water,” said Fornes. “It has a spillway and is it working the way it’s supposed to? Is it large enough to let the volume of water out that needs to be let out? Could we do something there to improve the drainage?”
Willis Farm has already experienced flooding issues at the farm and its contention is that it is a direct result of the timbering of the land last spring.
“I’ve seen that woods timbered three times in my lifetime and we've been flooded every time it's been timbered,” said Alan. “We never complained about it because we knew it was gonna get better when the woods grew back up. It's never gonna get better if they put this subdivision in.”
Catherine Elkins with Carteret Local Food Network supports the Willis claim. Elkins has a food hub on the Willis Farm property where her fresh vegetables and fruits are kept for the CLFN.
“We have already seen a change in the water,” she said. “Willis Farm is between the deforested property and the river and all of that water is coming right through that farm, that small culvert, the irrigation pond, our food hub and the small culvert at the railroad.”
July of last year, the Willis’ videoed a flood event on a 3.5-inch rainfall. The water flooded the irrigation pond spilling it out across Willis Farm Road and through the culvert, sending a very swift deluge of water to the railroad culvert, filling it to the top of the two 36-inch pipes leading under the railroad that sends the water on out to the Newport River. Land says this is just the beginning, and he is concerned with a high level of certainty this first phase will destroy the strawberry fields, the greenhouses and the homes. His level of confidence is the same for his farm if the entire 108 acres gets developed.
“This piece of land just does not need to be developed,” he said. “It is only good for one thing, holding the world together.”
According to Rodney, their ancestors cleared the farmland and when they got to the point where that was the highest land, they knew if they cleared it, they would flood the rest of what they had.
“It’s about an eight-foot fall and it’s got a branch right through the middle of it,” said Rodney. “We’ll be flooded before they ever put the first house in there just from the runoff of the streets and cleared land.”
The culvert under the railroad is the exit point for water to begin its journey to the river. Some are very concerned that the double barrel 36-inch pipe is too small to handle all this water, overwhelming that culvert and washing out the railroad track.
“The pipe in the irrigation pond was sized not to overwhelm this culvert,” said Alan. “Daddy worked with the Agricultural Department and the Soil and Water Conservation Service when he built these ponds, field tile and drainage. If we overwhelm that pipe, it pushes the water back on us.”
Murdoch feels it is the responsibility of the Willis’ to ensure their ponds are brought up to today’s standards and upgraded to handle additional water. He would also like to see that culvert cleaned and cleared. Currently, a huge tree is lying in the middle of the stream and impeding water flow to the river.
“I can’t walk down the railroad and I can’t look at the culvert tile underneath the track because I would have to go on the Willis’ private property,” he said. “There again, should this be the burden of the Murdoch Trust family? Do you just shut down all development? This is a 1960s engineered pond with one little culvert. The road was a dirt road at that time and there was no school. I don’t take this with a grain of salt. There's always solutions and there's so much of an elevation change out there. There are things that can be done to prevent flooding.”
The Willis’ want the town to hire an outside engineer with no dog in the fight to assess this proposed project.
“My system works for me and it always has,” said Alan. “Is it my responsibility to change my system to accommodate something that is proposed to come along?”
“This is a bad situation and I hate to say anything bad about anybody and their property,” Rodney continued. “Alan and I own over 300 acres and we have a bunch of land that ain’t suitable to develop. If you look at the topography map, we are going to take 75% - 80% of this water.”
Land agrees, and he warned there’s no remedy once it is flooded out.
“I believe in property rights strongly,” he said. “But, there’s also another issue with property rights. It’s the Willis’ property rights, it’s my property rights.”
Land feels that Newport has outgrown that river until it is dredged and he says that’s not going to be. He says the solution is to keep this property at R-20 because that will be one home every half acre.
Murdoch says if the property stays at R-20, he will look at developing duplexes for the property. He said he can build two duplexes on a lot and with 50 lots; that’s 100 units. He has said that building single family homes on R-20 has gotten too expensive for developers and that is why they seek R-15 zoning.
“I’d like to see it go to R-15,” he said. “I think the town would also.”
The only other solution that has been offered came from W.F. Parker, owner of Parker & Company.
“The best solution is to let the developer put a box culvert under the railroad and purchase a drainage right-of-way from the farm,” he said. “Cut a drainage ditch all the way to the river and control the quality of water at the discharge.”
Parker says they can get a permit from the railroad, which takes about a year and they will have to put up a bond.
Newport town council, the town manager and the planning director have big decisions in front of them that go beyond Thursday’s rezoning vote. Town Manager William Shanahan, Jr. says currently the town does not know the developer’s plans, but will review any plans provided with the understanding that the town’s goal is to protect both the town and individual landowners.
“As per our ordinances, there are a lot of approvals at both the local and state level that must be obtained,” he said. “There is a balance in reference to growth, economic development and protecting the town, to include individual landowners. This is the reason we are updating our CAMA, UDO, and Strategic Plans.”
Shanahan says the town will follow the plans that are currently in place and that he knows the citizens understand growth is coming.
“The town will not let any development happen unless it is 100 percent sure that we are both benefiting and protecting our citizens,” he said. “Which is why we have already been to both properties to physically see what we have.”
Thursday’s meeting will be held in council chambers at 6 p.m.
