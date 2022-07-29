EMERALD ISLE - A dozen families with children battling cancer arrived at the Crystal Coast on July 25 for a weeklong retreat along with nearly 140 volunteers. The retreat families experience an all-expenses-paid week of relaxation and opportunities to connect with other families who are also battling childhood cancer.
Lighthouse Family Retreat, a Georgia-based nonprofit, returned to Emerald Isle for the retreat, seeking to strengthen families as they battle childhood cancer.
Lighthouse Family Retreat organizes volunteers and donors from across the country, including local vendors such as Class Act Catering, Captain Willy's Seafood, Flip Flop Donuts, Michelangelos' Pizza and Caribsea Restaurant to provide a restorative, weeklong experience for families in attendance.
One activity allows children to enjoy time at the pools and doing crafts with the volunteer families while their parents meet in a nearby building to share experiences. The children spread out with their volunteer families around the main tent making necklaces, playing cornhole, painting birdhouses, playing checkers and tossing a football.
Another activity is the “unbirthday” party, which happens while the retreat parents have a night out. The retreat kids and volunteer families have an “unbirthday” party, celebrating every child on that retreat, that includes dancing, streamers, cupcakes, pizza, games and balloons.
“The unique thing about the Lighthouse Family Retreat is that our whole family can be involved in volunteering. The child volunteers are so important,” said one mom who was volunteering along with her three children. The young volunteers play and make friends with children on the retreat, allowing them to “get to be a kid instead of focusing on treatment,” as put by another volunteer.
Some of the volunteer families shared that they chose to help with the retreat because they had been a part of it in the past as a retreat family.
“We came on this retreat and also had 10 days at Disney through Make a Wish, and we enjoyed the retreat more,” said one dad who now attends the retreat as a volunteer.
This year, the nonprofit hosted 18 total retreats serving over 200 families at resort and vacation homes along the Florida Panhandle, St. Simons Island, Ga. and Emerald Isle.
