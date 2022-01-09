Newport cancels workshop
The Newport council workshop originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday has been canceled.
Peletier meetings set for Monday
The Peletier Planning Board and Board of Commissioners will meet Monday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, in the town hall off Highway 58.
Consolidated board will meet Monday
The County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to https://carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/85822473413?pwd=LzNqN0xiUU9GN3lTUHlLMk9lL1F0QT09.
The Consolidated Human Services Board oversees the Department of Social Services, the Health Department and Animal Control. Those wishing to make public comment will need to identify themselves to the chairperson of the board, including their name and address, and will have five minutes to address the board unless granted an extension of time by the chairperson.
The regular agenda includes a presentation by the Community Child Protection Team and Child Fatality Prevention Team, and updates by Health Director Nina Oliver, DSS Director Jessica Adams and Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman.
The consent agenda includes a request to approve acceptance of $152,305 in Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 vaccination funds, acceptance of $36,080 in state funds for a Hepatitis C Bridge counselor position and acceptance of $340,482 in federal American Recovery Plan Act funds for the Pandemic Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Cape Carteret commission to meet Monday
The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
The meeting will include a presentation of the land-use plan update by Anne Darby of the consulting firm Summit Design and Engineering Services of Hillsborough.
To join the meeting online, go to gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
For audio only, cal1 646-749-3122 and enter the access code 331-708-837 when prompted, followed by the pound sign.
To make public comments on items on the agenda, call 252-393-8483 by noon Monday or email clerk Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org by the same time.
CCC trustees will meet Tuesday
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in classrooms 229 and 230 of the Wayne West Building on the college campus. Agenda items will include discussion of the termination of the therapeutic massage curriculum due to dwindling numbers, a presentation on the baking and pastry, culinary arts and hospitality management curricula and updates by CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and other administrators.
Morehead City Council convenes Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of city hall at 1100 Bridges St. An agenda will be made available online prior to the meeting at moreheadcitync.org/agendacenter.
IB board to meet Wednesday
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday for its regular meeting at the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Pine Knoll Shores board convenes Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom and online via Webinar. Interested participants may join the meeting using a link available on the town event calendar on the town website www.townofpks.com.
