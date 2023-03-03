MOREHEAD CITY — Guest readers could be heard spouting off rhythmic rhymes of Dr. Seuss books such as The Cat in the Hat and Hop on Pop in classrooms across the county March 2 in observance of Read Across America.
The annual reading celebration, sponsored by the National Education Association, is held on the birthday of the beloved children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.
Guest readers visited county classrooms and read Dr. Seuss books to students as part of the fun. Readers at White Oak Elementary School seemed to relish in the moment as some dressed as the popular Dr. Seuss character Cat in the Hat.
Teachers said students look forward to the annual celebration each year because of their love for the popular children’s books known for tongue-twister rhymes and colorful illustrations.
Fifth-grade teacher Candace Easter said, “They’re so light-hearted and fun. It’s easy to get lost in the whimsicalness of his books. Students also learn about such things as rhyme and play on words. Most importantly, they develop a love for reading.”
WOES fifth-grade students, who served as greeters for guest readers, had mixed opinions on their favorite Dr. Seuss book.
Claire Roberson said her favorite book was One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.
She added, however, that she enjoyed all of his books.
“They’re really fun books,” she said.
Fifth-grader Corbin Madden said his favorite book was Horton Hears a Who.
“I think his books are funny and that’s what kids like most,” he said. “It lets kids know you can go on adventures.”
Fifth-grader Dylan Copeland agreed, but said she couldn’t pick one favorite.
“I love all of them,” she said. “They’re really inspirational. They inspire kids to get out there and do fun stuff.”
Dr. Seuss, or Geisel, was born in 1904 on Howard Street in Springfield, Mass. His mother, Henrietta Seuss Geisel, often soothed her children to sleep by chanting rhymes remembered from her youth.
Geisel credited his mother with both his ability and desire to create the rhymes for which he became known.
His books have been translated into dozens of languages as well as in braille and are sold in more than 100 countries. He died in 1991.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.