Carteret County reports 4 more COVID-19 cases Friday

This Carteret County map shows the COVID-19 cases by zip code. Deaths are shown in parentheses. (Carteret County map)

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported four additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, while the number of active cases declined for the second day.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 636 known COVID-19 cases since March. The county reported 63 active cases Friday, down from 70 reported Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care remains at three.

The county reports 567 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Six county residents have died, to date.

As of Friday, health officials have reportedly conducted 7,654 COVID-19 tests, with 164 test results pending. Five test results have been returned inconclusive.

Carteret County posts COVID-19 case updates weekdays at its website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the county government and health department Facebook pages.

