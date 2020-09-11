Carteret County reports 4 more COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported four additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, while the number of active cases declined for the second day.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 636 known COVID-19 cases since March. The county reported 63 active cases Friday, down from 70 reported Thursday.
The number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care remains at three.
The county reports 567 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Six county residents have died, to date.
As of Friday, health officials have reportedly conducted 7,654 COVID-19 tests, with 164 test results pending. Five test results have been returned inconclusive.
Carteret County posts COVID-19 case updates weekdays at its website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the county government and health department Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.