School board approves $25 million final budget revision to close out 2020-21 fiscal year

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education unanimously approved a $25 million final budget revision for 2020-21 to close out the fiscal year, which ended Wednesday.
Much of that is in federal COVID-19 relief funds appropriated to the school system.
The board also approved, by unanimous vote, a 2021-22 interim budget resolution Monday to continue operations since the N.C. General Assembly has not yet approved a 2021-22 budget. The new fiscal year begins Thursday.
“The adoption of an interim budget will allow for continued operations until a full 2021-22 budget resolution can be adopted,” school finance officer Kathy Carswell said during the meeting, held in the media center at Morehead City Elementary School.
As for the 2020-21 budget revision, Ms. Carswell said it includes the appropriation of $1.2 million in state funds, $64,000 in local funds, $20.1 million in federal funds and $3.6 million in capital and bond funds.
Of the $20.1 million in federal funds, the bulk is Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, money, given to school districts to offset the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic. A smaller portion, about $54,600, is in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funds, also allocated to districts to alleviate impacts of the pandemic.
There is a long list of allowable expenditures for ESSERS funds. Some of those are addressing learning loss, facility repairs and improvements to minimize the virus, coordination and response to coronavirus, supplies to sanitize and clean, long-term closure activities, addressing special needs populations, education technology and mental health services, to name a few.
The ESSERS monies included in the 2020-21 budget revision are the second and third waves of funding given to the district. The system received $6.18 million in ESSERS II funds and $13.8 million in ESSERS III funds.
The school system also received a first allotment of $1.65 million in ESSERS I money earlier this school year that has already been spent. Those funds were used on such items as personal protective equipment, additional school nurses and digital resources.
The County Board of Education adopted a spending plan for ESSERS II and III funds in May. The plan includes funding for a summer school currently underway, the purchase of 3,500 Chromebook replacements this summer and an additional 4,500 devices during the summer of 2022.
While the board had originally planned to award a contract Monday for the purchase of the 3,500 Chromebooks, it removed that line item from its consent agenda.
Following the meeting, county school system Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said the reason the item was removed was officials just found out there may be E-rate funding available for districts to help with the purchase of the Chromebooks.
“That would be a significant savings to the school system and we could use those ESSERS funds for other needs,” he said.
School system technology director Mike McKay said the district could get as much as $400 per device in E-rate funding.
The ESSERS spending plan also includes the hiring of numerous personnel for the 2021-24 school years. They are: $2.3 million to hire 22 teacher assistants for elementary schools to help at-risk students, 10 teacher assistants for middle schools to help at-risk students and three certified personnel to assist high school at-risk students. Other personnel being hired include eight contract nurses at $1.3 million, four guidance counselors at $800,000, one behavior support specialist at $200,000, four exceptional children’s teachers at $720,000 and contracted English learner support personnel at $120,000.
There’s $200,000 set aside for professional development on COVID-19 response. This is to train personnel on dealing with social-emotional and mental health support, virtual teaching and high impact instructional strategies.
In addition, $4.96 million is set aside to offer a virtual learning school for the 2021-24 school years. This includes $300,000 for a virtual learning director, $3.6 million to hire 20 virtual middle school and high school instructors, $675,000 to develop NC Virtual Public School and Carteret County Public School electives, and $385,901 for indirect costs.
The school system must spend all the funds by 2024.
