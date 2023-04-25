MOREHEAD CITY — With hurricane season beginning June 1, Carteret County Emergency Services officials want to make sure residents are prepared.
To help get the word out, the agency, along with the National Weather Service in Newport and Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, will sponsor a Hurricane Preparedness Expo from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
The annual free event will offer the public an opportunity to educate themselves on hurricane preparedness and the many products and services available before, during and after a storm.
“Citizens from not only the county but surrounding communities may come to the Hurricane Preparedness Expo to receive information from local, state and federal experts on what to expect and prepare for in the coming hurricane season,” Emergency Management Coordinator Aaron Stryker said in a press release regarding the event. “We’re hoping to better prepare and educate residents on the things they need to do to get ready for hurricane season.”
Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance communications Chair Jowita Zerilli, too, said residents can gain valuable information on preparing for the upcoming season. The nonprofit assists residents with recovery and repairs following a disaster.
“Over the last four years, this event proved to be a great addition to our community and provided us with a great library of preparedness resources, uniting the community and creating a network of agencies that work boots on the ground pre-, during and post-disaster,” she said. “Our hope is that Carteret County community members will learn steps to prepare in advance of the event. In our volunteer work, preparedness and mitigation are crucial steps in the line of eliminating hazardous impacts. Taking a small action, like learning about resources in the community, may have a lasting positive impact on the recovery.”
Hurricane season begins June 1 and continues through Nov. 30. Being prepared is key to protecting homes and loved ones during a severe storm.
This year’s expo will focus on education and include informative presentations from meteorologists, local emergency managers, county staff and key community organizations. There will also be giveaways, prizes and evacuation plans.
Several vendors will be in attendance, including Martha’s Mission, Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Carteret Local Food Network, VolunteerNC, Legal Aid of NC, United Way of Coastal Carolina and more.
Additionally, Carteret County will have several departments on hand to answer questions.
For more information regarding the Carteret County Hurricane Preparedness Expo, contact Stryker at 252-222-5841 or aaron.stryker@carteretcountync.gov.
