Carteret County students join in 2021 ‘See You at the pole’ event

OCEAN — About 200 Carteret County students joined to pray around their schools’ flagpoles Wednesday morning during the annual observance of See You at the Pole.
The international event involves students gathering around their schools’ flagpoles to pray before the opening of the school day. The event is held each year the fourth Wednesday of September.
About 25 students gathered around the flagpole of Croatan High School, touching on many concerns, especially those facing the nation and schools.
“There is just so much going on in our country and in our leaders. It’s so important that we pray for our country,” CHS freshman Faith Eilertson said following the time of prayer. “The leaders need wisdom because they are facing so many situations.”
Freshman Brody Weihrauch said, “We need to gather around and pray because this country has done so much for us. I’m praying for the students and the country. I’m praying for our military because of Afghanistan.”
See You at the Pole was held in conjunction with Global Week of Student Prayer, which is Sept. 19-25. This year’s theme was “Just Pray,” based on the New Testament verse James 4:10.
Many of the students participating at CHS were members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Adult FCA ambassador Paige Eilertson, Faith’s mother, said the group is not just for athletes, and all county high schools, and some middle schools, now have chapters.
Paige Eilertson said the school’s FCA chapter is currently meeting at 6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday at Camp Albemarle.
“There’s usually prayer, games and a devotion,” she said. “We want to encourage people to grow in their walk with Christ.”
She added that the FCA offers support to coaches and their families as well.
“Coaching is not easy and coaches are gone a lot,” Ms. Eilertson said.
As for See You at the Pole, it started with a group of teenagers in the Fort Worth suburb of Burleson, Texas, in 1990. By 1991, one million students were gathering at school flagpoles across the country. Last year it was more than 3 million.
