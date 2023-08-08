PELETIER — Town commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to allow Peletier resident Donna Bierly to use the town hall property to hold one or more bike helmet giveaways and bicycle safety classes.
The vote, with Tim Quinn the sole opposition, came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58.
Bierly’s then 11-year-old daughter was severely injured when hit by a motorist while riding her bike on Peletier Loop Road in 2009. She announced during the town board of commissioners’ meeting in May that she would receive a significant number of helmets through an N.C. Department of Transportation grant she applied for and would give them away to children of low-income families, not just from Peletier. She received 100 helmets in a variety of sizes and colors and also bought some with her own money.
Monday night, she told the board that because her daughter suffered trauma, it’s deeply personal to her, especially when she sees others, especially children, riding bikes while not wearing helmets.
“My daughter was spared because she was wearing a helmet,” she said.
Bierly and her daughter have given bicycle safety classes before and will be aided this time by area law enforcement officers, including Peletier’s Code Enforcement Officer Lt. Kris Jensen who is a full-time Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Lt. Jensen supported Bierly’s grant application, as did Kevin Hunter, chief of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department.
Commissioner Walter Vinson quickly supported Bierly’s request Monday for use of the town hall. “Sounds good to me,” he said.
But Quinn objected, noting that in June, the board voted 3-1 – with Quinn the sole opposition – to no longer allow a group of local residents to use the town hall for monthly meetings.
The board that month kicked out the Peletier Area Alliance (PAA), voting for the move on a motion by Vinson. It was also to apply to all others on the advice of Town Attorney Brett DeSelms.
PAA Organizer Lauren Daniel brought up the idea of the group during the public comment section of a town board meeting last year, and the board agreed in May 2022 to allow what was then called the Peletier Community Partnership to meet in the town hall.
The idea, Daniel said at the time, was to give residents the time to discuss issues as long as they want, in an informal setting. A quorum – three of five town commissioners – couldn’t be present. The first meeting was in July 2022.
Since then, participants have filled out surveys online and have had guest speakers at the monthly meetings. They have also pushed for changes in town, speaking up at board meetings. Daniel, with the town’s permission, has been videotaping the town board meetings for viewing on the town website.
But Vinson and the board majority have been upset that the PAA has been negative toward the town and have encouraged candidates to run against them. They’ve also said many of the PAA members who have been vocal during recent board meetings don’t live in town hall.
Quinn, whose wife, Barbara, is an administrator of the PAA Facebook page, is not up for reelection this year. Barbara Quinn has called the ban on use of the town hall illegal.
During the meeting Monday night, Commissioner Quinn pointedly reminded the board of the action in June, noting that taxpayers paid for the building and saying that while he supported the bike safety initiative, Bierly shouldn’t be allowed to use the property or the town hall restrooms.
But the other board members disagreed.
“This is beneficial to the town, and its different,” than group meetings Mayor Dale Sowers said.
“Stand by for a lawsuit,” Commissioner Quinn said.
Bierly said she would hold the giveaways and classes outside, not in the town hall, and noted the effort is also a way for area children to have “positive interactions” with law enforcement personnel.
DeSelms agreed that Bierly’s request was different but added that the town should come up with a formal policy for use of the town hall and property. The town, he said, can’t prohibit use of the property just “by groups you don’t like.”
Commissioner David Bragg agreed with Mayor Sowers that Bierly’s proposal is different, not about a group wanting to use the town hall for meetings every month. “I fully stand with Donna,” he said.
“If she wants to use the restrooms, she’s using the building,” Commissioner Quinn responded.
In the end, Bragg made the motion to allow the use of the property and received a second from Commissioner Sonny Mason. Commissioners Vinson and Dan Taylor also voted for the motion.
Although bicycle helmets might not seem expensive to most people, Bierly said its often not easy for low-income people to afford them. She said she’s happy to be able to provide them.
The program through N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is open to governments and individuals https://connect.ncdot.gov/projects/BikePed/Pages/Bicycle-Helmet-Initiative.aspx, and Bierly learned about it when working on other NCDOT-related projects for the town, such as her successful efforts to get speed limits lowered on Peletier Loop Road, where she lives and her daughter’s accident occurred, and West Firetower Road.
Bierly said during the meeting Monday she would announce the date of the first helmet giveaway soon.
In the Nov. 7 election, Mayor Sowers is opposed by former Commissioner Larry Rhue. Garrey Burroughs, River Clark, Bragg, Mason, Vinson, Ronald Morgan, Kevin Jones, Richard Bright and Robert Terry will fight for the three commission seats.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.