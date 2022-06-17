MOREHEAD CITY — City Manager Ryan T. Eggleston on Friday announced the promotion of Courtney Wade to Morehead City Fire-EMS Chief.
“I appreciate Chief Wade’s assistance over the past few months as he has served in the interim capacity since Chief Jamie Fulk’s retirement, and Courtney has shown himself to be reliable, professional and a great addition to our leadership team,” Mr. Eggleston said.
“It has been a pleasure working for the town of Morehead City over the past 23 years,” said Chief Wade said.
“I am humbled and honored to serve as the next fire chief. We have a great leadership team, and I look forward to building upon the solid foundation within the department.
“The future looks bright for the department, and some exciting things are happening around the community. I am very proud of the Morehead City Fire and EMS team and honored to be a part of it. “
The city will hold a ceremonial swearing-in of Chief Wade at the Tuesday, July 12 city council meet at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall off Bridges Street.
Chief Fulk served as chief of the department from July 2012 until his retirement on Feb. 1. Before that, he had served as interim chief.
