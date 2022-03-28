BEAUFORT — Federal agencies anticipate sea levels may rise over a foot on the North Carolina coast, and several Carteret County municipal governments are taking this into account in their projects and ordinances.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in partnership with six other federal agencies, released a report titled “Global and Regional Sea Level Rise Scenarios for the United States.”
This report updates projects and extreme water level probabilities along the U.S. coastlines. Among these is the southeast U.S. coastline, which includes North Carolina. According to a Associated Press release, NOAA National Ocean Service oceanographer and the report’s lead author Dr. William Sweet said climate change may result in the same amount of sea level rise in the U.S. in the next 30 years as occurred during the previous century.
The press release goes on to read that according to the report, the southeast U.S. may get 12-14 inches of sea level rise by 2050. Among the anticipated effects are up to four moderate sunny-day floods a year. The report itself, meanwhile, says its regional average sea level rise estimates are measured from the average sea levels in 2000.
Coastal town officials in Carteret County are not taking this report or the subject matter lightly. Beaufort Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson said in a Friday, March 25 email to the News-Times that Beaufort officials are “taking steps to help plan for the future and to mitigate the current situation.”
“The town’s CAMA (Coastal Area Management Act) land use plan that’s in the process of being updated incorporates inundation from sea level rise into the plan,” Ms. Johnson said. “The plan includes policies specifically addressing sea level rise.”
Beaufort Planner Sam Burdick said in the email the LUP has a resilience component that includes potential effects of sea level rise and policies to mitigate and adapt to coastal and climate hazards.
“The town also received a grant to build on this plan with a more in-depth assessment of coastal and climate hazards, including sea level rise,” Ms. Burdick said. Town officials have developed a project portfolio which includes projects “aimed at enhancing community and coastal resilience.”
“Having the projections from the new NOAA report has helped us validate our decision to use a ‘3 feet by 2080’ intermediate sea level rise scenario for our resilience strategy for the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program,” Ms. Burdick said, referring to a state program which provides assistance to coastal communities for projects and plans to survive and recover from extreme weather and other hazards.
Other measures Beaufort officials have taken include allocating $90,000 in 2021 in American Recovery Act funds for a stormwater flooding mitigation project on Front Street and creating a Harbor Management Advisory Committee to create long-term goals for the town’s waterfront.
Other town officials in Carteret County are also taking sea level rise into consideration with their planning. On the eastern end of Bogue Banks, Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper said in a Friday, March 25 email to the News-Times as the mayor of a coastal community, he’s “very concerned about sea level rise.”
“We don’t need NOAA to tell us it’s a threat,” Mayor Cooper said. “Our citizens can see it themselves with increasing sunny-day floods.”
The mayor went on to say town officials are factoring in sea level rise into all their major projects, including the ongoing public beach access boardwalk redesign project and infrastructure improvements under consideration along Atlantic Beach Causeway.
“We design things with an eye towards resiliency in the face of storms and sea level rise,” Mayor Cooper said. “As a town-wide initiative, we’ve been working on a new freeboard ordinance that I expect we’ll enact, once we have some clarity on updated (state) flood insurance rate maps.”
Freeboard refers to a height above a given flood zone’s base flood elevation above which town officials may require developers to build.
On the western end of Bogue Banks, meanwhile, Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland said in a Thursday, March 24 email to the News-Times he thinks NOAA’s report may be a “useful to moving forward when planning the town’s future.”
“As a barrier island town, we’re aware the projected sea level rise will have a continued impact on stormwater issues throughout Carteret County,” he said. “The town is always striving to address stormwater issues, including a current grant application to assist with stormwater mitigation issues.”
Back on the mainland, Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said in a Friday, March 25 email to the News-Times that Morehead City is already experiencing higher and more frequent tidal flooding, which he expects will increase.
“We’re in the process of establishing a new comprehensive plan, which will include future land use development regulations along with coastal and stormwater flood management,” Mayor Jones said.
Existing Morehead City coastal construction regulations include a freeboard, according to Mayor Jones.
“Our coastal future does present some unique challenges,” he said, “but challenges can be mitigated with proper planning and development.”
