MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) announced Tuesday the 2023 commercial estuarine flounder season opening dates by Southern Flounder Management Area and Gear Category.
All pound net management areas will open with initial trip limits. Trip limits will be decreased during the season based on the amount of quota available.
Pound Net Management Area opening date in waters north of Pamlico Sound will be Friday, Sept. 15 with a trip limit of 1,000 pounds.
In the central area, Pamlico Sound and its tributaries, the opening date will Sunday, Oct. 1 with a trip limit of 2,000 pounds.
In the southern area, from Core Sound to the South Carolina line, the opening day will be Sunday, Oct. 1 with a trip limit of 500 pounds.
As for mobile gears, all gears other than pound nets used to harvest southern flounder, are split into two management areas:
- Northern (waters south of the Virginia line to the Incidental Take Permit BD boundary line).
- Southern (waters from the ITP BD boundary line to the South Carolina line).
All mobile gears will open to harvest Tues., Oct. 3. Harvest of fish from gill nets will only be allowed Tuesday through Thursday each week until the management area closes. Use of gigs and all other gears will be allowed seven days a week.
The division says harvest period for each flounder management area and gear category will close to maintain harvest within the landings sub-allocation when the allowable landings are approached. DMF will announce the closings by proclamation as necessary during the season.
The season opening dates are set annually to keep the fishery within the commercial quota approved by the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission in the N.C. Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3. The plan also specifies any overage to the commercial Total Allowable Catch (TAC) requires a pound-for-pound payback subtracted from the following year’s allowable harvest. The commercial quotas will be the same as last year, as no overages to the commercial TAC occurred in 2022.
For more information, see the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Southern Flounder Amendment 3 Information Page.
