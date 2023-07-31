CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Manager Frank Rush announced Monday the town has hired Brian Silva as the new police chief. Silva will begin work on Monday, Aug. 21 and will lead a seven-member law enforcement agency.
Rush said Silva has served as police chief for the town of Grifton since 2017 and is responsible for all law enforcement activities in that similarly sized community and police department. Grifton is in Pitt and Lenoir counties.
“Chief Silva brings approximately 28 years of law enforcement experience to the Cape Carteret Police Department, including previous experience with the N.C. Department of Revenue's law enforcement unit, the North Carolina State Capitol Police and the Durham Police Department,” Rush said.
Grifton had a population of 2,467 in 2021, the last year for which figures are available. Cape Carteret’s population that year was listed at 2,249.
Rush said Silva “will focus on maintaining and developing cooperative relationships with town residents and businesses, proactive patrol activities, quick and effective law enforcement response and improving the overall capabilities and professionalism of the Cape Carteret Police Department.”
Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Monday that neither he nor the town commissioners were significantly involved in the interview and hiring process, but added that he is “very happy, beyond ecstatic” that the town finally has a new chief.
The town on Jan. 9 announced it had hired Ed Preston, a former deputy police chief in New Bern, to replace Bill McKinney who had retired in September 2022 after four years in the position.
However, less than one month later, the town and Preston parted ways, as Rush said Preston “was not a good fit.”
Rush in February declined to comment further on Preston’s departure, citing personnel confidentiality. Town commissioners held a closed session to discuss personnel during that February meeting, as allowed under state law.
Baker said the reason it took so long for the town to hire a new chief was an extensive background check.
“We had to dot all the i's and cross all the t's,” he said.
The mayor added that since the new chief was chief of a town of similar in size as Cape Carteret, he believes he will be a good fit and will come in ready to be a “working chief.”
Lt. Richard Eschbach served as interim chief from McKinney’s retirement until Preston’s appointment and became interim chief again in February after Preston’s departure. He will remain in that position until Silva takes over.
The town will host a special reception for the Cape Carteret community to meet Silva at 5 p.m. before the Sept. 11 town board of commissioners meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
Silva's office will be relocated to the town hall building later in August, and he can be reached via email or by phone at 252-393-2183 or 252-393-8483, Rush said. The police department has for many years been in a building that fronts Highway 24 in front of the town hall on Dolphin Street.
