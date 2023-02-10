NEWPORT – The town of Newport held its February council meeting Thursday night and moved through its agenda at a rabbit’s pace. During citizen’s comments, Dana Elliot and Marion Frank from Frank Door Company presented council with a $750 check the company’s employees raised for Newport’s new dog park, The Barking Lot.
Parks and Recreation Coordinator Kathy Jo Buttery informed council this donation would leave about $1,000 left over from this project, and all that is left to do is put in the water. Elliott also presented council with a sign for the new dog park. Council was very appreciative and thanked Frank Door Company for the donation and being a great business in Newport.
The council set dates for budget meetings and workshops for the months of April and May, all in preparation for the budget deadline in June. Public Works Director Jimmy Bristle addressed council with the need to purchase a new chipper that holds a price tag of $50,000. He told council that the current chipper is 14 years old, and over the course of the last three years, the town has spent $30,000 fixing it. Bristle suggested the purchase of a Vermeer chipper.
“This chipper has safety features the other chippers I was quoted do not,” he said. “These machines are dangerous, and we need to ensure our employees’ safety while operating this equipment.”
Bristle requested that the $50,000 be transferred from buildings capital outlay to equipment capital outlay which brought a lot of discussion from Councilwoman Rhonda Shinn and Councilman David Heath. Both felt that the council should finish what it started.
“We wanted to get rid of our containers and build buildings to replace them,” said Shinn. “We are breaking our own ordinance by having these containers.”
Heath wanted to know what other options were available. Bristle said they could rent a chipper for about $4,000 per month or $24,000 for six months. He told council they could haul the debris off at $75 per load or $2,000 per month unlimited.
“I know this is a great need,” said Heath. “But how do we deal with this?”
The council voted unanimously to purchase the chipper with the guarantee that the money would go back into the buildings project at the start of the new fiscal year. Heath requested public works and public utilities come back before the council next month with the two departments’ building needs so council and finance can get a handle on what monies will be needed for the buildings project. Town Manager William Shanahan told council he will get all of that information together to be presented to council on what is needed as far as size, material, heating and air.
Public Utilities Director Bernie Hall told council that he had received five bids for the water main extension on Hibbs Road, and East Carolina Builders came in the lowest at $115,975. He said he added a 10% contingency to bring the project to $127,572.50. Council unanimously voted to approve the project.
Shanahan closed the meeting Thursday with his report. He told council he was coming along on the information learned from January’s citizen workshops and plans to present his findings in about 45 days. He has been in contact with an engineering firm about using the $250,000 the town received for a sidewalk project leading out to Fort Benjamin Park. Newport Mayor Dennis Barber said this money was not just discovered and the town is not in jeopardy of losing it, that it has requested an extension because it is ready to move on using it.
“We were looking for a way for the sidewalks to tie in down by the bridge on Chatham Street, up to the park,” said Barber. “This was money former North Carolina State Representative Pat McElraft gave the town just before she retired in 2022.”
Shanahan told council his next citizen workshop will be Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. in town hall. He informed council that the 2020 audit was almost complete and the 2021 audit would begin soon. He asked council if it could meet next week to discuss the two requests for proposals the town received to update its CAMA Land Use Plan and Unified Development Ordinance. Council agreed to meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4 pm.
Shanahan said these resources will help the town is its effort to manage responsible development, protect natural resources and create a policy framework for smart growth over a 25-year planning horizon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.