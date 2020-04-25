NEWPORT — People came from as far as Raleigh Friday morning to purchase bulk, processed chicken in Newport, organized by Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.
The church organized a bulk chicken sale with the House of Raeford Farms, a family-owned poultry company that’s been holding chicken sales around North Carolina.
The chicken sale began at 8:15 a.m., with a tractor-trailer truck full of processed chicken at the end of Joyce Avenue behind Ft. Benjamin Park. By 10 a.m., there were cars lining the entire length of the road, as well as the lengths of McQueen Avenue and Big Rock Weigh, waiting for the opportunity to purchase 40-pound boxes of boneless chicken breasts, thighs, legs and party wings.
The church coordinated the sale with Newport police, who helped direct traffic along the side roads. Mt. Pilgrim church mother Dora Jones was helping coordinate the sale Friday morning.
“We’ve had people come (from) as far as Raleigh,” she said. “I’d estimate at least 200 (customers) so far.”
One of the sale organizers, who was taking people’s orders and collecting the money for their purchases, said he estimate they’d had several hundred customers by 10 a.m.
A box of boneless chicken breast was being sold for $45, a box of thighs sold for $35, a box of legs sold for $15 and a box of party wings sold for $60.
Ms. Jones said Mt. Pilgrim church contacted House of Raeford Farms to organize the sale as a fundraiser. The church recently purchased the former Red & White grocery store building in Newport, located at the corner of East Chatham Street and Market Street. Ms. Jones said the church plans to renovate the building into a community family center.
“We do a health fair for the community free of charge,” she said, “It’s in conjunction with Carteret Health Care.”
Mayor Dennis Barber was out at the chicken sale Friday morning. The mayor praised Mt. Pilgrim Rev. Glenn Otis Greene and church member Quinton Collins for organizing the sale.
“I’m so proud of them for putting this together,” the mayor said.
Among the customers waiting in line Friday morning was Shirley Allard of Havelock. She said she’d seen a post on Facebook about a chicken sale House of Raeford was holding in Wilmington, and her son then informed her there was a sale being held in Newport.
“I love chicken,” Ms. Allard said. “I could eat chicken, turkey and fish every day of the week.”
Another customer in line Friday morning was “Capt. Spike” of Beaufort Pirates Revenge interactive cruises. A Newport resident, he said he was at the sale “trying to feed a family of 10.”
“I think it (the chicken sale) is phenomenal. It’s awesome they’re doing this, especially for older folks who can’t get out to the store,” he said.
Another customer Friday was Lea Gantt of New Bern. She said she heard about the sale on Facebook.
“We’re a family of five,” Ms. Gantt said. “We eat a lot of chicken, so this is a good way to stock up on what we eat a lot of.”
Ms. Gantt said she’s originally from Greenland, S.C., where she said her parents attended a similar food sale event.
“It benefitted the community a lot,” Ms. Gantt said.
