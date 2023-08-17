PINE KNOLL SHORES — One person was severely injured in a boating accident Friday evening, Aug. 11 in Bogue Sound about one-half mile off McNeill Park in Pine Knoll Shores and was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville.
Jason Baker, director of the Pine Knoll Shores Fire (PKS) and EMS Department, said the driver of the boat was a young man, and he struck a friend, another young man, with the boat’s propeller.The young man who was hit was possibly in a tube. Baker said he believes the families are second-home owners in the town.
Baker said the latest information he had is that the boy who was struck had “severe life-threatening injuries” and was still in the hospital Wednesday recovering from deep injuries to the left side of his body.
He said Health Insurance Privacy and Accountability Act (HIPAA) rules prohibit him divulging the names of those involved, but he praised his employees and others who were involved in the rescue.
“It was very bad,” Baker said. “The call came in at 6:21 p.m., and we went out in our rescue boat. The young man driving the boat tried to get (the victim) into his boat but couldn’t.”
But the young man flagged down another boater, and they were able to get the victim into that one.
When the PKS EMS officials got to the scene at 6:30 p.m., the young man was transferred to their vessel and applied tourniquets to stem the bleeding, then took off to the Morehead City public dock near Carteret Community College and near Carteret Health Care.
They arrived at 6:40 p.m. and were met by Morehead City emergency medical service personnel,who transported the victim to the hospital for more treatment and for the helicopter for the flight to ECU Health.
“I can’t say enough about our crew, and Morehead City’s was spot-on,” Baker said. “The injuries were very serious, and everyone worked together very well.”
