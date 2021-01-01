Newport planners recommend East Chatham Street rezoning

NEWPORT — The Newport Town Council will start off 2021 with a rezoning request to consider, recommended for approval by the planning board.
The planning board met Dec. 21 online via Zoom and at the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard and unanimously recommended the council approve a rezoning request from Bonnie Winters of Morehead City for the lot at 501 East Chatham St.
The lot is currently listed as CH (commercial highway) district, and Ms. Winters is requesting town officials rezone the lot to R-20 (single family residential) district. Town Planner J.P. Duncan briefed the planning board on the request.
“The council’s already set the (public) hearing to be in January, with your recommendation,” he said.
The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
In other news at the planning meeting, the board unanimously adopted its 2021 meeting schedule. The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, with the exception of January. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, because Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
