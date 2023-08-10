MOREHEAD CITY - The Morehead City Council came together Tuesday to honor one of their own, William Nathaniel "Nat" Festerman Jr., who retired from the Morehead City Police Department after a 24-year career of service to the community.
Council chambers were full of Festerman's friends, family and coworkers Aug. 8 as Mayor Jerry Jones and Police Chief Bryan Dixon shared their appreciation and warm sentiments.
"You don't choose public service, public service chooses you," said Jones. "His presence is going to be missed, and we wish you the best in any future endeavors."
Festerman's commitment to public service and impact on the town was highlighted as he stood surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife Vickie, daughter Taylor and granddaughter Addison during the presentation.
Festerman began as an officer with Morehead City on June 17, 1999.
He rose through the ranks, earning promotions to Police Officer Two in 2000, Master Police Officer One in 2009 and Master Police Officer Two in 2014.
Throughout his career, Festerman's dedication led him to attain professional certifications, including the N.C. Justice Academy's Criminal Investigation Certification and Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Training and Standards.
Festerman's expertise as a background and affairs investigator, as well as skills in conceptual crimes, made him an asset to the force, according to Dixon.
"All of the things Nat has done, all of the great accomplishments professionally and personally, I can't express how much I appreciate all you've done for us and everybody at large," Dixon said.
As part of the retirement ceremony, Dixon presented Festerman with his badge, service weapon and The Old North State Award, signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The award is given in recognition of “dedication and service beyond expectation and excellence to the Great State of North Carolina.”
"It's been fun, it's been real," Festerman said after receiving his awards, "But like they said, 'It's time to go.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.