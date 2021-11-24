BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Former Carteret County Commissioner and past County Republican Party Chairman Greg Lewis died Tuesday reportedly in a single-vehicle wreck in South Carolina. He was 63 years old.
Hancock Elmore Hill Funeral Home of Bishopville, S.C., announced Mr. Lewis’ death Wednesday. He leaves behind a wife, Sandra, and family.
His service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Church of God in Camden, S.C.
Current County Board of Commissioners Chairman Ed Wheatly said Tuesday in an interview with the News-Times he was “shocked” and “very sorry” to hear of Mr. Lewis’ death.
“I wish his family well,” Mr. Wheatly said. “It is like getting hit with a brick.”
Mr. Lewis was first elected to the county board of commissioners in 2007 and served two terms representing District 3, which included parts of Morehead City, Broad Creek and Wildwood. Facing a possible Republican primary, he opted out of reelection in 2014.
At the time, Mr. Lewis said he enjoyed his span on the board, but it was “not a job for life.”
While serving as a county commissioner in 2010, Mr. Lewis was tapped by the county GOP to serve as the party chairman.
The county board wasn’t the only government body with which Mr. Lewis participated. In 2013, then-Gov. Pat McrCrory appointed Mr. Lewis to serve on the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission, the rulemaking body which creates regulations for coastal land development. He also served as Carteret County Economic Development Council interim director from 2015 until late 2017.
In an online obituary shared through the funeral home, the family asks memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church of Morehead City or St. Andrew Church of God in Camden.
This a developing report.
