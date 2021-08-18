News briefs

Transportation panel meets Wednesday

The Carteret County Transportation Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City at 3505 Arendell St. The meeting is open to the public. 

Harbor committee to talk donation

The Beaufort Harbor and Waterways Master Plan Advisory Committee will meet virtually at 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss a donation.

According to the committee packet for Thursday’s meeting, Lynn Eury has offered a $10,000 donation to let a subset of the panel visit other waterfront locales and get ideas for waterways management.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit us06web.zoom.us/j/84378044278?pwd=ZWN6c0c5UFVZWmM4eGh1SndteUdVUT09.

