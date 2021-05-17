Pearson named 2021-22 Carteret County Teacher of the Year, other employees honored

CAPE CARTERET — Known for always going above the call of duty to help students and co-workers, White Oak Elementary School health and physical education teacher Wesley Pearson received the coveted title of Carteret County Teacher of the Year for 2021-22.
County Board of Education members and school officials surprised Mr. Pearson with the honor during a visit to the school Friday.
“I’m excited,” he said after getting the news. “I know there are a lot of good teachers in this county and I know they are all deserving.”
In addition, officials presented awards to four other top school system employees.
BOE members and system administrators traveled by bus to each school, where the winners were announced. In the past, the employees of the year and all nominees were honored at a luncheon, but coronavirus restrictions prevented that from taking place this year.
While all winners received accolades, there’s no doubt the biggest horn was tooted for the county’s Teacher of the Year, who received one year’s free use of a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox from Kurtis Chevrolet. This is the fourth year the business has supported the top teacher with a vehicle.
In addition, Mr. Pearson received a $1,000 stipend for insurance and Chick-Fil-A presented him with $500.
Dean Wagaman, president of Kurtis Chevrolet, presented the keys and car to Mr. Stouffer during a brief ceremony in front of the school.
“We want to give the Teacher of the Year something that is above and beyond for all they do for our kids,” Mr. Wagaman said.
The 2021-22 Principal of the Year is Sarah Weinhold of Broad Creek Middle School. She has served with the school system for more than 25 years. She was also the 2014-15 Assistant Principal of the Year while working at Croatan High School.
The Assistant Principal of the Year is Allison Graham of Morehead City Middle School. She has been with the school system 21 years.
The Certified Employee of the Year is Helen Bass, a school nurse at Beaufort Elementary School. Ms. Bass has been with the school system for one year.
The Classified Employee of the Year is Leslee Fulcher, a secretary and bookkeeper at Atlantic Elementary School. Ms. Fulcher has been with the school system 27 years.
Each spring, employees are nominated by co-workers for recognition in the five categories. The nominees are then interviewed and the five winners are selected.
For Mr. Pearson, he said he couldn’t do his job without support from administrators and co-workers.
As for the secret to being a successful teacher, he said, “Get to know your kids and put your students first.”
Mr. Pearson has taught with the Carteret County school system 10 years, seven of those at WOES. Prior to that, he taught the same subjects at Morehead City Primary School.
His wife Ashley is a civics and economics teacher at Swansboro High School. The couple has one daughter, Georgia-Mae, a first-grader at WOES.
County Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson congratulated all winners, further thanking all employees for their hard work and dedication.
“To be named an employee of the year is a high honor in our school system,” Dr. Jackson said. “The task to choose just one per category was a rigorous process. We have been blessed to have an amazing team of outstanding employees throughout the school system. We are humbled by the great work that these employees do on a daily basis to keep our school system running smoothly and enriching the minds of our students.”
Other local businesses that sponsored the awards were Coastal Bank & Trust, Hite & Associates, Kirkman & Whitford Law Firm and RE/MAX Ocean Properties.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.