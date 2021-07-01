Elsa approaching U.S. coast, heavy rain forecast for Friday

NEWPORT — Heavy, but potentially brief rainfall is possible Friday in Carteret County, while over the Atlantic Ocean Tropical Storm Elsa is approaching the U.S. coast.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory on Elsa at 8 a.m. Thursday, the most recent advisory available. According to the advisory, Elsa, which reached tropical storm strength at 5 a.m. Thursday, is about 780 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. It’s moving west at 25 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.71 inches.
While Elsa isn’t forecast to reach the U.S. coast earlier than Tuesday, local National Weather Service meteorologists forecast heavy rain Friday from an approaching cold front. The weather service’s Newport forecasting office has forecast a 30% chance of thunderstorms Thursday night, followed by a 90% chance of heavy rain during the day Friday.
The chance of additional showers early Friday night is forecast to drop to 70%, continuing to decrease to 40% through the night. Saturday is forecast with a 20% chance of showers during the day, after which conditions are expected to clear Saturday night.
The NWS forecasts moderate rip current risk Thursday evening south of Cape Hatteras, which includes Carteret County. This risk will remain in effect Friday through Wednesday, July 7.
Meanwhile, the NHC forecasts Elsa will move toward the west-northwest over the next 24-36 hours. On its current forecast track, the storm will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola Saturday.
The NHC issues advisories and other information on tropical weather conditions at its website www.nhc.noaa.gov.
