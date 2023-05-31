MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Veterans Day parade committee is seeking veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War to participate in the Veterans Day parade that will be held Nov. 4 in Morehead City.
Veterans of other wars are also invited to take part, but organizers are especially attempting to connect with veterans of those three wars.
“We would like to get as many WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans invited to be in the parade as possible,” Rebecca Sortikys, a committee member, said.
Veterans from those three eras can email or call for more information. This can also include family or friends of the veterans. The email address is ccveteransdayparade@gmail.com and the phone number is 252-449-0146.
Sortikys further said the Veterans Day parade website is up and registration has begun for all those interested in participating in the parade, which is sponsored by the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast on behalf of the more than 8,000 veterans in Carteret County. The web address is carteretcountyveteransdayparade.com.
The 2023 Carteret County Veterans Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4. The parade will start at 17th St. and proceed down Arendell St. in the east-bound lane to 5th St. The reviewing stand will be between 10th and 11th streets at the Train Depot.
This year’s Grand Marshal will be Col. Brendan C. Burks, Commanding Officer at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
According to the website, the parade was established to allow veterans, veterans service organizations, individuals and other groups and organizations to have the opportunity to remember and honor the nation’s veterans who have proudly served the country. Over the years, the parade has grown from only a handful of participants to more than 2,000. The in-person parade was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, although organizers offered a virtual parade during that time. They are now trying to rebuild contacts for the parade.
Veterans wishing to be part of this event and wanting to join with veterans of a particular era need not complete an entry form, they only have to show up by 10 a.m. on the day of the parade at one of the following locations:
World War II and Korean veterans will assemble at Shelby’s at the corner of Arendell and 14th St.
Vietnam to current Global War on Terror veterans will assemble in the parking lot at the corner of Arendell and 17th St.
Golf carts and other vehicles will be available for those who wish to ride.
All parade entrants are expected to decorate their vehicles/floats appropriately. Political groups and candidates may participate, however, they are asked to not advertise for any political candidate (name and office is permitted on vehicle of office holder).
The deadline for processing entry forms is 5 p.m. Oct. 25. Parade line up positions will be posted at carteretcountyveteransdayparade.com/lineup at noon Oct. 29. Those who do not have access to the internet may call 252-499-0146 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to request a parade position number.
Visit carteretcountyveteransdayparade.com/registration-1 to complete the entry form online. For more information, call 252-499-0146.
