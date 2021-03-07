School board reviews $25.7M proposed operations budget for 2021-22

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education reviewed a $25.7 million proposed operations budget Thursday that is slightly higher than a previous version presented during a workshop in February.
Finance Officer Kathy Carswell said the revised budget is due to the school system having to pay $63,000 in additional flood insurance.
“We have to pay flood insurance for East Carteret High School, Smyrna (Elementary School) and Harkers Island (Elementary School),” Ms. Carswell said during the workshop in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
With the addition, the proposed local operations budget for 2021-22 is nearly 2% more than the $25.2 million received for 2020-21.
The local budget includes $23.9 million in county funds for operations of traditional schools, up from $23.27 million this fiscal year, a 2.6% increase. It also has $592,500 in charter school pass-through funds, up from $580,000 last year, a 2% increase.
Other projected sources of revenue for operations include $250,000 in fines and forfeitures, $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements, $10,000 in interest earned and $925,142 in appropriated fund balance.
The school board, during a previous workshop, also reviewed a $3.1 million 2021-22 capital budget to fund facilities and maintenance needs. The capital proposal is 18% more than the $2.65 million allocated by the county this fiscal year.
Much of the capital request focuses on student safety and upgrades to facilities that are not included in a $42 million school bond referendum voters passed in November.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said now that members have reviewed both portions of the budget, they will meet Tuesday, March 23 to approve their official request for 2021-22. Then it will be up to county commissioners to decide how much to give schools for the new fiscal year, which begins Thursday, July 1.
As for the proposed operations budget, Ms. Carswell said there are still a lot of unknowns because she doesn’t yet know how much the state and federal government will provide schools for 2021-22.
The state provides funds to school systems based on student attendance, known as average daily membership. While the coronavirus pandemic has caused a decrease in enrollment, she said so far the state has agreed to not penalize school systems for a loss of students.
“Otherwise, we may have to revert funds next year,” she said.
Board member Kathryn Chadwick asked what the current student enrollment was, and Dr. Jackson said it’s about 8,000 students. He added that there has been a slight decline since the beginning of the school year because of students who graduated early from the three high schools at the end of the first semester.
“Earlier in the year we were up probably about 100 students,” he said.
Ms. Chadwick said she would be interested in knowing how many students graduated early due to concerns over the system’s hybrid attendance schedule at high schools because of COVID-19 restrictions. Dr. Jackson said he would get those numbers, but he couldn’t say if those who graduated early did so because of scheduling concerns.
She also wanted to know how many students who graduated early were taking classes at Carteret Community College, saying she continues to push to get a state school calendar that will allow students to take final exams prior to the Christmas break.
Dr. Jackson said, “We have been fighting for 15 years to get exams before Christmas, especially for students who graduate early.”
New items included in the operating budget are $16,000 for an employee assistance program due to the pandemic, $25,000 in transportation costs, $520,000 for anticipated employee salary and benefit increases and $4,000 for a fee paid to the N.C. School Board Association to host the county school board’s policies on the state’s website.
The $25,000 in additional transportation costs are to transport high school students that are dual enrolled in courses at CCC. Currently, high school students enrolled in Career and College Promise courses at CCC must provide their own transportation.
As for salary increases, Ms. Carswell is estimating a 5% increase for certified staff, which includes teachers, and 3% for non-certified staff, which include employees such as maintenance and cafeteria workers. The school system matches raises given to state-paid employees for locally paid employees.
The proposed budget also includes a hospital insurance increase from $6,326 to $6,490 annually per employee. In addition, Ms. Carswell projects a 1% increase in retirement benefits from 21.68% to 22.68%.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.