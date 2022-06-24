RALEIGH — More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on nutritious meals served at schools during the academic year, but some may lack that food during the summer months.
When school is out, N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs provide free, nutritious meals for children and adolescents ages 18 and younger.
As part of recovery from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more families are struggling with hunger. Assistance with outreach regarding summer meals is needed to ensure no child goes hungry. To find free, nutritious summer meals near you for kids and teens who are ages 18 and younger:
Text "Food" to 304-304 for information in English or “COMIDA” to 304-304 for information in Spanish.
Use the N.C. Site Finder Map, https://bit.ly/3MhnX1S.
Check your local school district website, social media or other communications.
Learn more at http://summermeals4nckids.org.
For summer 2022, meals need to be eaten onsite, and children must be present to receive food. In addition to nutritious meals, N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs also provide fitness and fun through educational enrichment. To find out about activities offered by the program near you, search #NCSummerMeals on social media.
N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs are administered by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), with federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Summer Nutrition Programs are typically located in economically distressed areas to serve the most food-insecure, vulnerable students.
Meal sites may be located at schools, public housing centers, playgrounds, camps, parks, medical centers, faith-based facilities, libraries and other locations. Meals are served to eligible children at no cost. Registration and ID are not required.
Additional information regarding N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs may be found on the NCDPI, Office of School Nutrition website. Citizens and organizations interested in getting involved as sites, activity providers or volunteers should contact the NCDPI Summer Nutrition Programs Team at summernutritionprogram@dpi.nc.gov.
