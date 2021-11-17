Graham picked as 2022 NC Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year

MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Principals and Assistant Principals’ Association selected Morehead City Middle School assistant principal Allison Graham as the 2022 N.C. Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year.
Ms. Graham was surprised with the announcement Nov. 10 at work.
“We congratulate Mrs. Graham on her selection,” NCPAPA Executive Director Dr. Shirley Prince said in a statement. “We know that she will be an excellent representative of the secondary assistant principals in North Carolina.”
A graduate of the Carteret County school system, Ms. Graham began her career as a fourth-grade teacher in 1999. In 2001, she began teaching sixth-grade social studies. She became an assistant principal in 2007 at Newport Middle School. She has also served in the role at Morehead City Primary School and most recently at MCMS.
“Mrs. Graham’s heart for students, her caring relationships with teachers and staff, and her desire to make a difference in the lives of everyone she encounters stand as testament to why she chose to be an educator,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said. “Mrs. Graham has proven herself to be a leader among leaders. I believe Mrs. Graham has all the qualities that assistant principals across the state would wish their representative to have and know that she will be an outstanding representative of North Carolina’s Secondary School Assistant Principals.”
Ms. Graham will serve as North Carolina’s representative for the National Association of Secondary School Principals Assistant Principal of the Year program, which recognizes outstanding middle level and high school assistant principals who have demonstrated success in leadership, curriculum and personalization.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this award because this is a job where I am doing what I love,” Ms. Graham said. “I appreciate the incredible staff and students of Morehead City Middle School. They make me want to come to school every day. Working with our students, staff, and community is incredibly fulfilling. I am proud to represent the Carteret County Public Schools System where I graduated and each of my children attend.”
Ms. Graham, along with other states’ Secondary Assistant Principals of the Year will be invited to attend the 2022 National Principals Conference, where she will compete for the national title. The NASSP will cover conference costs for Ms. Graham. NCPAPA will cover Ms. Graham’s flight expenses.
She will also be recognized at next year’s NCPAPA annual meeting.
