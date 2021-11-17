Graham picked as 2022 NC Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year

Morehead City Middle School assistant principal Allison Graham, third from left, celebrates with Carteret County school officials Wednesday after finding out she is the 2022 N.C. Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. In the photo are, from left, Carteret County Schools superintendents Blair Propst and Richie Paylor, Ms. Graham, chief academic officer Jody McClenny, chief technology officer Mike McKay, MCMS principal Adam Olander and Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson. (Contributed photo)